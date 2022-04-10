Zelenskyi held conference call on readiness of defense forces to perform combat missions. Proposals for 6th package of sanctions against Russia have been worked out

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi held a conference call on the logistics of the security and defense forces and their readiness to carry out current combat missions.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Office of the President.

The meeting was attended by the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, Prime Minister Denis Shmygal and members of the government, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny, heads of law enforcement agencies, and the National Security and Defense Council.

"Participants discussed the necessary diplomatic efforts to increase defense support for our country and to increase sanctions on Russia. The projected impact of the 5th package of European Union sanctions on Russia was also discussed and proposals from Ukraine for the 6th package were worked out, "the statement reads.

