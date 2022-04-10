Putin won't order to press nuclear button because he knows: this order simply won't be carried out, - Grozev

The president of the aggressor country, Vladimir Putin, is well aware that his order to press the nuclear button will simply not be carried out.

This was stated in an interview with the BBC by the chairman of Bellingcat journalist Hristo Grozev, аs reported by Censor.NET.

He considers it unlikely that Putin will order the use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine. According to Grozev, Putin knows that his order may not be obeyed.

"Putin won't issue an order to use nuclear weapons if he is not sure that the order will be carried out. In recent weeks, it has been argued that a large number of officers aren't ready to carry out such orders. The fact that he will doubt will reduce the risk that he will make such a decision," he said.

