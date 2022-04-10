EU candidate status will give Ukraine strong motivation in war with Russia, Maasikas

According to EU Ambassador to Ukraine Matti Maasikas, granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership will be a very important motivational impetus for Ukraine in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

As reported by Censor.NET, he told about it in an interview with Postimees.

Maasikas noted that both the EU governing bodies and Kyiv are now trying to follow the procedure as soon as possible, noting that the European Commission has hinted at its readiness to help by filling out an EU accession questionnaire, which is quite an exceptional situation.

According to him, Ukraine should fill it as soon as possible, and Kyiv has great political will to do so.

Maasikas said he would meet with Prime Minister Denis Shmygal on Monday to discuss the issue.

"Obviously, it is only the granting of candidate status that will give Ukraine such a strong motivation in this war that aid with weapons will no longer be needed," he said.

Maasikas warned that the process of moving towards membership will still not be easy, because enlargement has never been a popular idea in the EU, and it is also a matter of purely practical requirements.

"The internal market and its requirements are the lion's share of EU legislation. You can't just take and accept someone. If you don't meet the criteria, there will be some problems in the whole market. But you are right - it will be a great motivation, and also gives a clear understanding of what Ukraine needs to do", said the ambassador.

Asked by reporters whether the war with Russia and membership in the temporarily occupied territories would hinder Ukraine's movement, he said he could not make clear predictions on the issue. Maasikas cited the example of Cyprus, which became a member of the EU, despite the frozen conflict and the occupied territories.

