Borrel received from Ukrainian authorities list of weapons needed to counter Russian military invasion

The head of the diplomacy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, said that he had received from the Ukrainian authorities a list of weapons needed to counter Russia's military invasion.

As reported by Censor.NET, he told about it in an interview with Corriere Dellf Sera.

Borrell said he was convening an EU Military Committee to discuss arms supplies.

"I return with a list of weapons that Ukrainians need. And we will follow him. But the European Union has no weapons. We must knock on the doors of member states and say what is necessary. I am convening (as I will return to Kyiv. - Ed.) The EU Military Committee for supplies," he said.

Read more: More than 1.2 thousand people died at hands of occupiers in Kyiv region, - Venedyktova