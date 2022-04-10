Battle for Donbas: About 3-4 o'clock in morning massive artillery shelling will begin, then they will go on offensive with huge number of tanks, infantry, - Haidai

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhii Haidai told what course of events he expects during the battle for Donbas

He told about it in an interview with Ukrainian Pravda, reported by Censor.NET.

"We understand that there will be an offensive in the near future. There will be a huge battle for Donbas. We see that there is an accumulation of forces and resources. A huge amount of equipment. Well, we are preparing," he said.

Gaidai noted that the invaders need "at least some victory." Therefore, they will try to reach the geographical borders of Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

"I think there will be something like this: a massive shelling will begin at around 3-4 o'clock in the morning. Heavy and large-caliber mortars, artillery, aircraft, MLRS, Grad, Smerch, Uragan will be used." "Tochka-U", "Tochka-B". They will use everything they have. It will last for several hours in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and then they will go on the offensive with a huge number of tanks and infantry," Haidai said.

Watch more: Armed Forces destroyed ammunition depot of occupiers in Donetsk region. VIDEO

The head of the Regional Military Administration noted that the Russians will not be able to advance from the north, south and east at the same time - there will not be enough forces and means.

"I think a few days, and they will go on the offensive. The negotiation process will depend on how this offensive will develop," he added.