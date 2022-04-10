Ukraine has imposed full embargo on imports of goods from Russia. Budget of aggressor country will lose $ 6 billion annually, - Cabinet of Ministers

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine supported the decision to impose a full embargo on imports of goods from the Russian Federation. From now on, no Russian products will be able to be imported into Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

"Such a decisive step by Ukraine can serve as an example for our Western partners and encourage them to tighten sanctions against Russia. Including the introduction of energy embargoes and isolation of all Russian banks. Such actions will contribute to the bleeding of Russia's economy and thus contribute to our victory", said the First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko.

According to the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, the ban on Russian imports will block foreign exchange earnings to Russia for 6 billion US dollars. The budget of the aggressor country will not receive these funds, and thus will reduce its potential funding for war.

