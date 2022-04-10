EU countries can circumvent transport sanctions against Russia and Belarus, - Ministry of Infrastructure

The European Commission's recent ban on freight transport from Russia and Belarus to the EU contains a number of exceptions that allow each EU country to circumvent sanctions at its own discretion.

According to the agency, all freight transport in Russia and Belarus must leave the territory of the European Union by April 16. However, the decision of the European Commission leaves the right to each country to decide which category of cargo the aggressor country and its satellite will continue to import.

"The decision of the European Commission states that EU member states may, at their discretion, allow Russian and Belarusian companies to transport certain categories of cargo, including 1) natural gas and oil, including refined products, as well as titanium, aluminum, copper, nickel, palladium, and iron ore; 2) pharmaceutical, medical, agricultural and food products, including wheat and fertilizers; 3) humanitarian goods; 4) a separate exception for Russian companies in the export and transfer of cultural property provided for temporary use, "- it is said in the message.

The Ministry of Infrastructure emphasizes that such rules will contribute to the further dependence of Europe on the occupier's goods and create the effect of the inconsistency of sanctions to the losses that Ukraine suffers every day.

"Despite the full right of EU member states to make exceptions, Ukraine hopes to realize the consequences of inconsistent sanctions. Civilized Europe must finally get rid of dependence on Russian and Belarusian goods. Finally, stop funding the war in Ukraine," the ministry said.

In addition, these exceptions can quickly restore the usual process of trade with the aggressor, and the first to use it are countries that have not publicly condemned the Russians for the war against Ukraine.

"The reason for the European Commission's fifth package of sanctions was the condemnation of Russia's war crimes, including the massacre of Ukrainian civilians in Bucha and other settlements. and logical ", - summed up in the Ministry of Infrastructure.

As previously noted by the First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, Ukraine has lost more than $ 500 billion since the invasion of the Russian occupiers.