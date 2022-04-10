Dr. Patrick Beshem, known for his commitment to Donald Trump, is spreading the word about the "hypocritical Russophobia of the West" in the English-language news segment. All because of the sanctions imposed on Russia.

This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Censor.NET.

Scientist P. Beshem has been supporting the rhetoric of the aggressor country for more than a year. Thus, in different periods from 2007 to 2022, P. Beshem argued: "The West should not condemn Russia for undemocratic elections" (2007, after the Russian parliamentary elections), "Russia should continue to be a strategic partner of the United States and Canada" (after the invasion) Russia in Ukraine in 2014) and "Politicization of sport is a perversion" (on the global boycott of Russia against the background of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24)

It will be recalled that Russia is resorting to manipulative narratives about "Russophobia of the world" in an attempt to justify the crimes committed against humanity in Ukraine.

Read more: Putin won't order to press nuclear button because he knows: this order simply won't be carried out, - Grozev