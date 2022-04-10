Slovakia is negotiating with Ukraine oт supply of 155-mm Zuzana howitzers, - media

According to the Slovak newspaper Niezalezna.pl, the Slovak government is negotiating with Ukraine for the supply of Zuzana self-propelled artillery units.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax Ukraine.

"Bratislava and Kyiv are discussing the details of the contract for the sale of 16,155-mm Zuzana self-propelled artillery units," the statement said.

It is noted that the howitzer crew consists of 4 soldiers. Zuzana can hit a target at a distance of up to 39.6 km.

In addition, these ACS have automatic reloading, which allows you to achieve a rate of fire of up to 5 shots per minute. The range of the howitzer is 750 km, maximum speed - up to 80 km / h.

"The introduction of these kits will not be a big problem for Ukrainians, as Ukraine purchased 26,152 mm DANA M2 self-propelled howitzers from the Czech Republic a few years ago. The Zuzana kits themselves are simply an upgraded version of the DANA artillery system, adapted to NATO standards. Other users of the Zuzana and DANA systems are, in particular, Georgia, Poland and the Czech Republic, "the journalists of the Slovak publication concluded.

Read more: New "arrivals" in Dnipropetrovsk region. In Zvonetsky, they aimed at infrastructure facility, and Dnipro airport was attacked again

A number of Slovak media outlets, citing Defense Minister Jaroslav Nadia, also reported on the ongoing discussion on the possibility of supplying MiG-29 fighters to the Slovak Air Force.