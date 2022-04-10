Denysova on new facts of war crimes of racists: in Kyiv region 80-year-old man had his hands cut off, in Irpin pregnant woman was raped

After the liberation of the settlements from the racist occupiers, tens and hundreds of tortured, maimed people remained, who were subjected to terrible torture.

The Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmila Denysova reported about it, Censor.NET informs.

The ombudsman cited several horrific examples of the inhumane treatment of civilians by the Russian military:

in the village of Makariv in the Kyiv region, an 80-year-old man had his hands cut off in front of his daughter. He died of his wounds.

in Irpin, a 20-year-old pregnant woman was raped by two Russians. She lost a child.

in the Kherson region, a 60-year-old man was beaten in the presence of his daughter with butts and sticks.

During the occupation of the villages of Yahide and Lukashivka in the Chernihiv region, the Russian invaders set up their headquarters in the Church of the Ascension. It found the bodies of people, probably locals, who had been shot dead by the Russian military.

Terror, ill-treatment and killing of civilians in the occupied territories are war crimes under the Statute of the International Military Tribunal and the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, and violations of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War.

Denisova appealed to the UN Commission of Inquiry into Human Rights Violations during Russia's Invasion of Ukraine and an expert mission set up by OSCE participating States under the Moscow Mechanism to take into account these facts of war crimes and human rights violations in Ukraine.