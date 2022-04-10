Decisions on next stages on Ukraine's path to EU will be made at EU summit on June 25-26, - Zhovkva

The EU summit on June 25-26 will decide on the next steps on Ukraine's path to the European Union.

This was stated in an interview with "European Pravda" by Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Igor Zhovkva, Censor.NET reports.

"The benchmarks are the next regular EU summit, ie the European Council meeting, where decisions on the next stages will be made. This is June 25-26, if I'm not mistaken. We must definitely go to this summit with the relevant European Council decision, and then start negotiations about joining, and there we will also try to do them faster", Zhovkva said.

He noted that Ukraine's accession to the EU is possible in the next few years.

"I do not want to say a specific month, day, and year. But this will be the case in the coming years," Zhovkva added.

The deputy head of the OP says that Ukraine has not received any signals from Hungary to deter Ukraine's accession to the EU.

"I would not say that Hungary is going to block something on the European track for Ukraine. At least, we do not see such signs, and we hope that this will not happen. As for NATO, it was a completely different story. But we hope that the EU will have enough. conscience, wisdom in order not to restrain this movement of Ukraine", Zhovkva said.

