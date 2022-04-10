8 209 135
It is difficult to think about negotiations with Russia after atrocities in Bucha and Kramatorsk - Kuleba
After the missile strike on Kramatorsk and the atrocities committed in the city of Bucha, it would be "extremely difficult" to even think about negotiations with Russia.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to CNN, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.
"It is extremely difficult to even think about sitting down with people who commit or find excuses for all these atrocities and war crimes that have caused such terrible damage to Ukraine," he said.
"But I understand one thing - if meeting with the Russians helps me prevent at least one massacre, as in Bucha, or at least another attack in Kramatorsk, I must take this opportunity," added the Minister.
