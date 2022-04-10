Operational information of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on April 10, 2022

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on April 10, 2022.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"46 days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion last.

The Russian Federation continues its full-scale armed aggression against our state. The enemy is trying to complete preparations for an offensive in eastern Ukraine. Measures are underway to regroup, increase the management system and logistics of enemy troops. The occupiers are moving battalion tactical groups from the Eastern and Central military districts to the Belgorod, Voronezh, and Kursk regions bordering Ukraine.

There are no significant changes in the position and activity of the enemy's troops in the Volyn, Polissya, and Siversky directions.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the occupiers continue to partially block the city of Kharkiv. They do not stop trying to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops in the area of the city of Izium, they are investigating possible directions for further action.

It is possible that the enemy will increase its efforts in the direction of Slovyansk, part of the forces - in Barvinkovo. There is a possibility of intensification of hostilities for the city of Kharkiv.

The enemy has a number of problems in the logistics of the Western Military District. This is the lack of spare parts, certain types of artillery ammunition, as well as the imperfection of the system of storage and supply of logistics.

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on taking control of the settlements of Popasna, Rubizhne, Nyzhne, and Novobakhmutivka. The occupiers do not stop trying to take full control of the city of Mariupol.

In order to strengthen the air defense system in the Donetsk direction, the occupiers moved a division of the S-350 Vityaz medium-range anti-aircraft missile system to the Taganrog district of the Rostov region.

To restore the losses of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, additional weapons and military equipment are being moved to the territory of Ukraine from the Southern Military District.

Attempts by the enemy to break through our defenses and advance to the settlements of Severodonetsk, Popasna, Avdiivka, and Kurakhove are expected.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy tried to restore its position - to take up lost positions in the area of the settlement Osokorivka. Probably, the enemy will try to make an attempt to reach the administrative borders of the Kherson region.

In the temporarily occupied territories, the occupying forces continue to restrict the rights and freedoms of Ukrainian citizens. Robberies and killings of civilians continue.

Сили оборони продовжують утримувати визначені рубежі, нищити ворога та звільняти від загарбника Українські землі.

Віримо у Збройні Сили України! Разом переможемо! Слава Україні!", - йдеться у повідомленні.