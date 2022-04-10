Occupiers can intensify hostilities for Kharkiv, - General Staff of Armed Forces

In the Slobozhansky direction, the occupiers continue to partially block the city of Kharkiv.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Censor.NET informs.

"They do not stop trying to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops in the area of the city of Izium, they are conducting reconnaissance of possible directions for further action.

It is possible that the enemy will increase its efforts in the direction of Slovyansk, part of the forces - in Barvinkovo. There is a possibility of intensification of hostilities for the city of Kharkiv", the statement said.

