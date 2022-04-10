Biden will discuss war in Ukraine with Indian Prime Minister Modi, - White House

On April 11, US President Joe Biden will hold a virtual meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The conversation was announced on the website of the White House, informs Сensor.NЕТ with reference to UP.

"President Biden will continue our close consultations on the consequences of Russia's brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilizing impact on global food and commodity markets," the White House said in a statement.

In addition, President Biden and Prime Minister Modi will reportedly discuss cooperation on a range of issues, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, combating the climate crisis, strengthening the global economy and supporting a free, open, rules-based international order to enhance security, democracy and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region."

The conversation with the Indian leader is important because of Russia's attempts to use trade with this country to circumvent Western sanctions. In particular, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited India a week ago to discuss the possibility of India purchasing Russian oil and creating an analogue of the SWIFT payment system for payments between the countries.