Donetsk region suffers from Russian shelling: today there are deaths, injuries, destroyed houses and school. PHOTOS

The 46th day of Ukraine's resistance to the large-scale Russian invasion. The situation on the territory of Donetsk region continues to be tense. The Russians continue shelling along the entire front line.

This is stated by the Head of Donetsk Regional Military Council Pavlo Kyrylenko, іnforms Censor.NЕТ







"Today they caused the most damage in Vuhledar, Mariinsk and Avdeevka directions. At least one person was killed and 4 apartment buildings were damaged as a result of artillery shelling in Vuhledar.

In Marinka and Avdeevka, as a result of enemy fire, private residential buildings were destroyed, in Krasnogorovka - one of the educational institutions. In Pokrovsk, an elderly man was wounded as a result of a munitions explosion. The Russians continue to purposefully shoot at civilians. Each of their crimes is thoroughly documented," Pavlo Kyrylenko said in his report.




