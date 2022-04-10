On April 10, 2,824 people were evacuated by humanitarian corridors, - Vereshchuk

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk announced the information that 2,824 people were evacuated by humanitarian corridors on April 10.

According to Censor.NЕТ this is statеd in her Telegram.

The message notes: " For today 2 824 people have been evacuated. From Mariupol and Berdyansk by own transport and buses to evacuate to Zaporizhzhya 2,622 people.

Of them: 213 were Mariupol residents; 2,409 were residents of towns in Zaporizhzhya region (Polohy, Vasylivka, Berdyansk and Melitopol).

Convoys of buses that left Zaporizhzhya this morning to evacuate people from Berdyansk, Tokmak and Energodar are being held by the occupation troops at the checkpoint in Vasylivka. However, we will continue to break through to our people.

Today we managed to evacuate 202 people from the towns of Lysychansk, Severodonetsk, Rubizhne, Kreminna and Popasna in Luhansk Region, despite constant violations of silence regime by occupants.

