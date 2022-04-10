Some oligarchs, current and former deputies left Ukraine during war - Danilov

Among the people who left Ukraine during the war were oligarchs, deputies of the past and present convocations, including real estate developers from Kyiv.

This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, Oleksii Danilov, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

"We are talking about oligarchs, about deputies of the last convocation or this convocation. There are not many of these people. We have an understanding about certain individuals, especially those who were, for example, Kyiv real estate developers," he said.

"We keep track of that. Even if they somehow got abroad, it doesn't mean that they don't intend to come back," the NSBO secretary said.

According to him, "they are in Monaco, there is a whole settlement of rich people near Warsaw."

