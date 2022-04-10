Cabinet of Ministers has allocated first billion hryvnias to restore liberated territories from Russian troops - Shmyhal

The first funds will be received by Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Zhytomyr regions.

This was announced by the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Telegram, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"We are sending the first billion hryvnias from the reserve fund to restore the territories freed from Russian troops. The funds will be used to eliminate the consequences of military operations and to restore infrastructure as a matter of priority," the statement says.

400 million hryvnias for the Kyiv region. 250 million hryvnias for Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Another 100 million hryvnias for Zhytomyr region.

The money will be used to repair utility networks and systems to restore heat, gas, water and electricity. Also for demolition work, roof repairs, replacement of windows and doors, repair of potholes in roads and other high-priority needs.

"This is just the first phase, and there will be a lot of work ahead to rebuild our country completely. We'll get right down to it after we win," Prime Minister concluded.

Read more: Cabinet of Ministers will soon impose embargo on trade with Russia - Shmyhal