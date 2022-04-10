Number of victims of shelling in Kramatorsk has risen to 57

As a result of the Russian missile strike on the railway station in Kramatorsk on April 8, 57 people were killed and 109 wounded.

According to Censor.NЕТ, with reference to UP, this was stated by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko on the air of TV marathon.

According to Kyrylenko, as of 11 a.m., the death toll had risen to 57, and has not increased since then. 109 people were wounded as a result of the shelling.

"The lightly wounded are immediately released home. All the wounded more severe are already in a safe region, all necessary assistance is being provided," he emphasized.

Read more: The death toll in Kramatorsk has risen to 52, among them five children - Kyrylenko