Occupiers launched more than 10 rockets at Dnipro region today, - head of Regional Council Lukashuk

Today Dnipro region has experienced perhaps the most difficult day in these 46 days.

This was stated by the Head of Dnipro Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"More than ten missiles, one of which was shot down, an enemy drone destroyed, several destroyed objects, one dead, injured rescuers, among whom is the press officer of the main department of the State Emergency Service in Dnipro region Eugenia Dudka," the message says.

According to Lukashuk, as of today there is no enemy on the territory of Dnipro region.

"The invaders tried to occupy lost positions near the village of Osokorivka, which is in Kherson region, 50 km from Zelenodolsk. The enemy probably wants to reach the administrative boundaries of Kherson region. They don't succeed now and won't succeed in the future," he added.

