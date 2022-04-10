26 occupants, one IFV and two helicopters were destroyed in Eastern direction - OC "East"

During the day, April 10, in the area of responsibility of Operational Command "East", Russian fascists continued rocket and air strikes and shelling with heavy artillery.

According to Censor.NЕТ this is stated in Facebook of OC "East".

The report notes: "Retaliatory fire from Ukrainian defenders destroyed: personnel - 26; IFV/BTR - 1; AP - 2; helicopters - 2; UAV - 1."

