We cannot exclude subsequent attempt by orcs to "take Kyiv in two days," - Klitschko
Kyiv mayor Vitalii Klitschko does not exclude that Russian troops will try to seize the capital again.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by the Mayor of capital in Telegram.
"Friends! The fact that the enemy has withdrawn from Kyiv does not mean that he has abandoned his ambition to capture the capital. Therefore it is impossible to exclude the subsequent attempt of orcs "to seize Kyiv in 2 days". And the capital must continue to be ready to defend itself. The invaders continue to collate and do genocide to the Ukrainian people in the regions they have invaded. Volodymyr and I noted this today on the air of one of the largest American TV channels ABC", - the message says.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password