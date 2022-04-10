Russian troops are accumulating forces and will try to fulfill "minimum plan" for capture of Eastern Ukraine, - Maliar

The occupiers are now gathering forces and will try to carry out their "minimum plan" to seize Eastern Ukraine.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar during a TV marathon, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"What now appears to be some kind of stabilization - in fact, it is not. Right now the enemy is accumulating its forces. There is no lull and there is no stabilization. It's just that right now the Russian army is trying to fulfill its 'minimum plan,' and that's the East of Ukraine," she explained.

Maliar noted that Russian troops will probably adjust their plans, so one must adequately understand that the entire Ukraine is the final goal anyway.

