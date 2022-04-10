ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11744 visitors online
News War
8 727 16

On April 10, 5 tanks, 8 artillery systems and 3 helicopters of occupants were destroyed in Donetsk and Luhansk directions - JFO press center

донбас,оос

Soldiers of the Joint Force grouping have successfully repulsed four enemy attacks during the current day.

This reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to JFO press center.

"Today, April 10, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 5 tanks, 8 armored vehicles, 6 military vehicles and 8 enemy artillery systems. Air defense units shot down three helicopters and two UAVs of the invaders," the statement said.

A total of 51 enemy attacks were repulsed by troops of the Joint Force grouping during the current week. They destroyed 39 tanks, 70 armored vehicles and 55 vehicles, 22 artillery systems, 17 unmanned aerial vehicles, 4 aircraft, 6 helicopters and 5 enemy cruise missiles.

Read more: In Donbass, 8 enemy attacks were repelled, 4 tanks, 8 armored vehicles, 1 plane and 1 helicopter were destroyed - JFO Staff

Author: 

Donbas (4711) Joint Forces Operation (1157)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 