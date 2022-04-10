On April 10, 5 tanks, 8 artillery systems and 3 helicopters of occupants were destroyed in Donetsk and Luhansk directions - JFO press center

Soldiers of the Joint Force grouping have successfully repulsed four enemy attacks during the current day.

This reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to JFO press center.

"Today, April 10, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 5 tanks, 8 armored vehicles, 6 military vehicles and 8 enemy artillery systems. Air defense units shot down three helicopters and two UAVs of the invaders," the statement said.

A total of 51 enemy attacks were repulsed by troops of the Joint Force grouping during the current week. They destroyed 39 tanks, 70 armored vehicles and 55 vehicles, 22 artillery systems, 17 unmanned aerial vehicles, 4 aircraft, 6 helicopters and 5 enemy cruise missiles.

