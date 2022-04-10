In South direction enemy launched three rockets on Mykolaiv region. 83 occupants and 13 pieces of equipment were destroyed - OC "South"

Operational Command "South" released information about the situation in the South.

The message notes: "The current operational situation in the Odessa region from the representative of the operational command "South". Glory to Ukraine! Dear residents and defenders of the south of Ukraine!"

In the Mykolaiv and Kherson direction, the enemy continues to defend and tries to restore forces and resources to go on the offensive.

In order to create panic among the local population and maximum destruction of critical infrastructure, the enemy launched 3 missile strikes on the settlements of the Mykolaiv region. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Under numerous artillery attacks, our servicemen continue to hold the territories liberated from the occupants. Among the trophies of Ukrainian defenders are a multi-purpose transporter, as well as a T-72 tank and three enemy Orlan-10 drones were accurately destroyed.

In total, during the day, the enemy losses at the southern line of our defense amounted to 84 orcs and 13 pieces of equipment.

The enemy ship grouping in the Black Sea operational area remains in port blocking positions and conducts surface exposure and reconnaissance.

We remind you that there is a curfew in the Odessa region, we observe the established restrictions and do not violate them".

