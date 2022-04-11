Occupants intend to do to Luhansk region the same as they did to Mariupol, - Haidai

The shelling of Luhansk region territory by Russian occupants has recently intensified.

This was reported by the head of Luhansk Regional Administration, Sergei Haidai, on the air of the 24 channel, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"You know, they now want to do the same as with Mariupol. The only thing - with the entire territory of Luhansk region. They don't care about people's lives, hospitals, schools, the main thing is to reach the geographic border," he explained.

Haidai informed that the number of shelling - air, missile and artillery - is now increasing.

