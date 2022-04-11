41 countries have sued International Criminal Court for crimes committed by Russian Federation in Ukraine - Countering Disinformation Center

The world has consolidated in a lawsuit against Russia in the International Criminal Court.

This is reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Countering Disinformation Center.

"After the crimes committed by the occupiers in Bucha, the UK said it was gathering evidence together with other countries for the ICC. France and the EU are providing financial and technical assistance to document the investigation of Russian crimes in Ukraine.

As of March 11, 41 countries were seeking the ICC for crimes committed in Ukraine. This court will examine the individual criminal responsibility of Putin and other Russian officials," the report said.

Also, Ukraine was sued at the UN International Court of Justice, where the responsibility of the state of Russia will be considered. On 16.03, the UN International Court of Justice ordered Russia to stop the war against Ukraine. But Moscow rejected the accusations and refused to stop the "special operation" on state territory.

"The investigation in court can last from 1 to 3 years. Based on the number of countries interested in sentencing Russia, it is likely that the ICC and the International Court of Justice of the UN will not delay the process," added the CDC.

