Operational information as of 6:00 on April 11 on Russian invasion - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 on April 11.

Thus, the forty-seventh day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion began.

The full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our State continues.

The enemy continues to create an offensive group of troops to act in the Slobozhansky direction. Probably in the coming days, the occupiers will try to resume the offensive.

In addition, the enemy continues to train and send personnel, weapons, and equipment to participate in hostilities in Ukraine.

Weapons and military equipment are being prepared at the permanent deployment point of the 60th separate motorized infantry brigade (Monastyryshche) of the 5th all-military army of the Eastern Military District. It is likely that these weapons will be moved to the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region. Also, to recover the losses of the battalion tactical group from the 36th separate motorized infantry brigade (Borzya, Transbaikalia region) of the 29th All-Military Army of the Eastern Military District, recruits are being recruited from the brigade. The enemy feels a special problem when recruiting drivers and mechanics drivers. The departure of the selected personnel from the point of permanent deployment is scheduled for the second half of April this year.

In addition, the armed forces of the Russian Federation don't rule out provocative actions in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova to accuse Ukraine of aggression against a neighboring state.

It is likely that the enemy, to disrupt the supply of goods to the sites of hostilities, will continue to strike at transport infrastructure facilities in Ukraine to destroy or disable them.

Certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to perform tasks to strengthen the protection of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in the Brest and Gomel regions.

In the Slobozhansky direction, separate units of the 6th all-military Army and Coastal Troops of the Northern Fleet continue to partially blockade the city of Kharkiv, and artillery shelling certain areas of the city.

Aerial reconnaissance of the area is underway in the Izium direction to identify the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. To do this, the enemy uses a drone "Orlan-10".

With the help of two battalion tactical groups, the enemy tried to launch an offensive in the directions of the settlements of Dovgenke and Dmytrivka, was unsuccessful, and retreated to its former positions.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues to focus on taking control of the settlements of Popasna, Rubizhne, Nyzhne, and Novobahmutivka, as well as establishing full control over the city of Mariupol.

The enemy tried to storm the Zolote area but was unsuccessful.

It is reported that in the city of Mariupol, with the support of artillery and aircraft, the occupiers continue to storm the areas of the Azovstal plant and the seaport.

The enemy carried out artillery shelling of the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Vysokopillya, Trudolyubivka, and Maryanske.

Over the past 24hrs, the defenders of Ukraine have repulsed four enemy attacks in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, destroyed five tanks, eight armored units, six vehicles and eight enemy artillery systems.