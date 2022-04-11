In Luhansk region were no surviving objects of critical and any other infrastructure, - Haidai

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration, Serhiy Haidai, said that all the region's infrastructure had been destroyed as a result of shelling by the Russian occupiers.

As reported by Censor.NET, Haidai wrote about this on Telegram on Monday morning.

"The attack near Zoloty was repulsed, however, every city in the Luhansk region was shelled by the enemy," Haidai said.

He stressed that there are no surviving critical and any other infrastructure in the Luhansk region. "Do Russians know about this? Yes, they have informants who direct fire to shops with people and warehouses with food. Therefore, every shelling of the housing stock is a deliberate terrorist attack. "Russian world", which leaves people homeless. The Russians stormed the Zoloty district - they withdrew and started firing on houses, "the head of the regional military administration wrote.



According to him, high-rise buildings and private houses were damaged in Lysychansk, Severodonetsk, Zolotoye, and Kreminna. In the Kreminna region, hectares of dry grass were occupied by shelling, which added work for rescuers.





As previously reported, a private clinic and school were destroyed in Severodonetsk and a sports facility in Zolotoye. At the same time, four enemy attacks were repulsed on the front lines of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions: five tanks, eight armored vehicles, six military vehicles, and eight enemy artillery systems were destroyed.

See more: Russian army fired on Zolochiv in Kharkiv region, four people were wounded. PHOTOS