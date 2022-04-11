Since beginning of Russian invasion of Ukraine, 183 children have died and more than 342 have been injured, - Office of Prosecutor General

As of the morning of April 11, 183 children had died as a result of Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine. According to official data from juvenile prosecutors, more than 525 children were injured.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, these figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"The most affected children were in Donetsk region - 110, Kyiv region - 98, Kharkiv region - 76, Chernihiv region - 54, Mykolaiv region - 40, Luhansk region - 35, Zaporizhia region - 22, Kherson region - 29, capital city - 16, Sumy region - 16, Zhytomyr region - 15" , - inform in the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The body of a 15-year-old boy with gunshot wounds was found during the registration of criminal offenses committed in the village of Vorzel in the Kyiv region.

Also, it is reported that on March 14, two boys aged 12 and 14 died as a result of shelling in the village of Rozvazhiv, Vyshhorod district, Kyiv region.

A family with a 5-year-old child died in the shelling in Borodyanka, Kyiv region. Their bodies have only just been discovered.

"On April 10, a 16-year-old boy was injured in shelling of a village in the Pokrovsky district of Donetsk region.

On April 9, as a result of artillery shelling by the Russian military in the village of Stanislav in the Belozersky district of the Kherson region, a 14-year-old girl received a gunshot wound to the neck with spinal cord injury," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

According to juvenile prosecutors, 938 educational institutions were damaged by bombing and shelling by the Russian armed forces. 87 of them were completely destroyed.