Major Yuri Timus died, evacuating wounded soldiers by helicopter from Mariupol

Yuriy Timus has repeatedly performed tasks in the Joint Forces Operation zone. From the first days, he stopped the enemy's invasion near Kyiv. He died transporting wounded Ukrainian soldiers from Mariupol.

His widow Olga Timus wrote about this on Facebook, аs reported by Censor.NET

"On March 31, 2022, during the execution of a combat mission and the evacuation of severely wounded Ukrainian servicemen near Mariupol, my beloved husband, and father of three children, Major Timus Yurii Volodymyrovych, died heroically. He has repeatedly performed tasks in the Joint Forces Operation zone, and from the first days of the war near Kyiv he stopped the influx of Russian invaders, "she wrote.





Julia Timus writes that her husband wanted to save everyone. But, unfortunately, he died himself.

"We have lost a loving, kind, sweet, courageous, faithful best man in the world and the father of two sons and our little daughter," she added.