As of April 11, 9 humanitarian corridors have been agreed, - Vereshchuk

As of Monday, April 11, 9 humanitarian corridors have been agreed to evacuate people to safe places.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk on Facebook, as reported by Censor.NET

"On April 11, 2022, 9 humanitarian corridors were agreed:

Donetsk region: Mariupol - Zaporizhzhia (by own transport). Zaporizhzhia region: Evacuation will take place on own transport. Buses from Zaporizhia are also waiting to pass at the checkpoint in Vasylivka. Will be evacuated: Berdyansk - Zaporizhzhia, Tokmak - Zaporizhzhia: meeting place: st. Shevchenka, 5. Enerhodar - Zaporizhia: the place of car collection will be announced by local authorities," Vereshchuk said.





It is noted that the evacuation in the Luhansk region will take place: Severodonetsk - Bakhmut. Meeting place: Khimikiv Avenue, 28. Lysychansk - Bakhmut. Meeting place: RTI, 40 years of Victory, st. Saussure, 324. Popasna - Bakhmut. Meeting place: st. Pervomaiska, 42. Hirske village - Bakhmut. Meeting place: st. Gagarin, 13. Rubizhne - Bakhmut.





Read more: On April 10, 2,824 people were evacuated by humanitarian corridors, - Vereshchuk