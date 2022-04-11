ENG
Russia prepared large-scale disinformation campaign to disrupt supply of weapons to Ukraine, - Kuleba

Russia has launched a large-scale disinformation campaign about Ukraine to disrupt arms supplies to our country.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba reported about it on Twitter, informs Censor.NET.

"Russia knows that Ukraine needs arms supplies and is mobilizing every effort to undermine them. Moscow has set up a large-scale information campaign targeting foreign media and politicians. Their troll factory can spam emails and misinform comments about Ukraine", - said Kuleba.

