Russia prepared large-scale disinformation campaign to disrupt supply of weapons to Ukraine, - Kuleba
Russia has launched a large-scale disinformation campaign about Ukraine to disrupt arms supplies to our country.
The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba reported about it on Twitter, informs Censor.NET.
"Russia knows that Ukraine needs arms supplies and is mobilizing every effort to undermine them. Moscow has set up a large-scale information campaign targeting foreign media and politicians. Their troll factory can spam emails and misinform comments about Ukraine", - said Kuleba.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password