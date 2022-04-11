As result of attacks on Kharkiv region for days, 11 civilians were lost, among them - 7-year-old child, - Sinegubov

Russian troops continue to fire on the Kharkiv region. During the day, the occupiers inflicted about 66 blows from artillery, mortars, and multiple launch rocket systems. Saltivka, Pyatihatky, Kholodna Hora, Pisochyn, Zolochiv, Balakliya, Derhachi were affected.

Rescuers put out fires in houses, warehouses, and other civilian infrastructure. This was announced on Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubiv, as reported by Censor.NET

According to him, as a result of the shelling of the Russians - 11 dead, among them - a 7-year-old child, 14 wounded. Physicians of the Kharkiv region provide the necessary medical care and fight for the lives of the wounded.

"We are seeing the activity of enemy reconnaissance aircraft in the region. During the past 24hrs, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed the enemy "Orlan." We recorded the active use of delayed action mines by the occupiers. They don't work immediately, only when they are affected by a person or another factor of movement. Therefore, even more dangerous. We ask citizens to be extremely careful not to approach objects, stay away and hide in shelters if possible. Don't try to eliminate explosives on your own, call 101 immediately," Synehubiv sums up.

