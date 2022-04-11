Situation in Mariupol is critical. It is necessary to go to aid in all directions, - Butusov

The situation in Mariupol is really critical now. We need to go to help in all directions because every hour counts.

Yurii Butusov, the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, wrote about this on Facebook.

According to him, this is obvious from the situation and the video, even without any letters. Russian troops had multiple advantages in strength when they launched an assault on all sides on March 1. Now, after more than 40 days of the continuous assault, Russian troops have captured most of the city, and have now strengthened their group to completely capture Mariupol. The enemy has an absolute advantage in aviation, artillery, and tanks.

"Of course, in these conditions, there must be reliable communication between management and others. The deputy commander of the Azov Regiment "Kalyna" said yesterday that some politicians have not been in touch for two weeks. I would like to remind "some politicians" that when they are ordered to die, both those who carry it out and those who give it are responsible. And that's why we need to find time and get in touch ourselves," Butusov writes.

In addition, he notes that Ukraine should plan an ambulance to Mariupol not only because it is our comrades who with their heroic defense saved all of Ukraine and all the southern regions, where Russian columns arrived from the Crimea without a fight.

"While Mariupol stands, Ukraine has a strategic opportunity to drive the enemy out of the south, not to strengthen the defense with reserves from Mariupol, not to gain a foothold in the corridor from Russia to the Crimea. This is a strategy, and the resistance of the Heroes of Mariupol gives us all a chance to quickly change the course of the war in our favor. Therefore, we need to talk with Mariupol and go to help in all directions. And every hour counts," the journalist sums up.