Zelenskyi - South Korea: We need air defense systems, aircraft, tanks, artillery, and ammunition. You have it all

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi called on South Korea to assist Ukraine with arms supplies.

Speaking on Monday in the South Korean parliament by video link, he said, "We need air defense systems, we need planes, tanks, other armored vehicles, artillery systems, and ammunition. And you have something that can be indispensable for us. "

"You have it. Armored vehicles, anti-aircraft, anti-tank, anti-ship weapons," he said.

According to Zelenskyi, "when it comes to survival in a war aimed at complete subordination of the people, it is necessary to provide principled answers.

The usual rules for the supply of weapons need to be revised. And act fast. Need help. Giving the necessary weapons to Ukraine means not only saving the lives of our people and not only allowing us to unblock our cities, but also saving other states and other regions from further growth of Russian aggression."

