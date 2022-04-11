All world companies must stop being sponsors of barbaric Russia, - Zelenskyi

During his speech before the South Korean parliament, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on all countries of the world, as well as world companies, to sever all ties with Russia. This is especially true for the oil industry.

"Russia doesn't feel yet the need to stop. This means that more needs to be done, and not just at the state level. We need to completely sever ties between Russian banks and the global financial system, we need to limit Russia's exports of energy resources, especially oil. We need global companies to stop being sponsors of this barbaric state," Zelenskyi urged.

