Finland and Sweden joining NATO will not bring security to Europe, - Peskov
Russian President Dmitry Peskov's spokesman said Sweden and Finland's intentions to join NATO would not bring security to the European region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the briefing of the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov.
"The Alliance itself is more of a tool for confrontation. It is not the Alliance that ensures peace and stability. Further enlargement of the Alliance will not bring additional security to the European continent," Peskov said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password