Finland and Sweden joining NATO will not bring security to Europe, - Peskov

Photo: NATO

Russian President Dmitry Peskov's spokesman said Sweden and Finland's intentions to join NATO would not bring security to the European region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the briefing of the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov.

"The Alliance itself is more of a tool for confrontation. It is not the Alliance that ensures peace and stability. Further enlargement of the Alliance will not bring additional security to the European continent," Peskov said.

Peskov (319) Finland (228) NATO Membership (554) Sweden (209)
