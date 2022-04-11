Finland and Sweden joining NATO will not bring security to Europe, - Peskov

Russian President Dmitry Peskov's spokesman said Sweden and Finland's intentions to join NATO would not bring security to the European region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the briefing of the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov.

"The Alliance itself is more of a tool for confrontation. It is not the Alliance that ensures peace and stability. Further enlargement of the Alliance will not bring additional security to the European continent," Peskov said.

