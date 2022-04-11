Borrel calls on EU countries to provide Ukraine with all necessary weapons in coming days - Bloomberg

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, called on the European Union to provide Ukraine with all the weapons it requests as a matter of urgency.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Bloomberg.

According to informed sources, after the trip to Kyiv, the head of European diplomacy appealed to the EU countries to provide weapons to Ukraine, as it is preparing to intensify the Russian military campaign.

In particular, Borrell told European diplomats that the decision should be made in the coming days, not weeks.

It is expected that the military campaign in eastern Ukraine will be crucial to the outcome of the war. Therefore, Kyiv has only a small window to prepare and obtain the necessary weapons.

According to Bloomberg, most EU countries have committed themselves to studying requests for tanks and multiple rocket launchers. This topic will be discussed at today's meeting of foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

