Putin could stop war crimes of troops of Russian Federation in Ukraine, they have rigid vertical of execution of orders, - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is convinced that Russian President Volodymyr Putin could have prevented war crimes as part of the invasion, as Russia has a rigid power vertical.

Zelensky stated this in an interview with CBS, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"First of all, they have a rigid vertical, he could have prevented the crimes. It cannot be said that they have many institutions, as in some countries, but they have a rigid vertical of execution of certain orders," Zelensky said.

According to him, at least he could have talked to Putin before.

"Whether he wanted it or not, whether he likes me or not, whether he hates me as a person - I don't know. But it's not about personalities, it's about the war between the two countries. And so I'm talking about dialogue between the leaders of the two countries. He could have prevented it, so a lot depended on him, as it does now. You can't close your eyes and say, "We didn't do it." Even if you think you didn't do it, you have to tell it to me, you must say this in the eyes of the whole world", Zelensky stressed.

He also criticized Russia's position, which is that if Ukraine is destroyed, no one will remember the war crimes.

"It is impossible to destroy the whole Ukrainian people and the whole world. You are already unshakable, the whole world will not forget it. And we live in the modern technological world, so everything is there - video, audio, there will be books, memories," Zelensky added.