Communication with units of defense forces that heroically hold Mariupol is stable and maintained - Zaluzhny

The defense of Mariupol is currently underway.

This was announced on Facebook by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny, Censor.NET reports.

"The connection with the units of the defense forces that heroically hold the city is stable and maintained. I emphasize that conducting defense operations is not a topic for public discussion," Zaluzhny said.

"We are doing the possible and impossible for the victory and saving the lives of personnel and civilians in all directions. Believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine!" he added.

