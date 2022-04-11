Armed Forces liquidated chief of intelligence of 49th all-military army of Russian Federation lieutenant colonel Savinov. PHOTO

The Ukrainian military has eliminated Russian Lt. Col. Vyacheslav Savinov, deputy chief of staff of the Missile and Artillery Division and chief of artillery intelligence of the 49th All-Russian Army.

As informed by Censor.NET with reference to Fakty.

Information about the death of the occupier was confirmed in Russia by publishing a corresponding message on the website of the Regional Public Organization of Veterans and Alumni of the Kazan Higher School of Missile Troops and Artillery.

It is known that Savinov also fought in Syria in 2015-2016.

