In Belgorod region of the Russian Federation imposed yellow level of terrorist threat and banned fireworks

The yellow level of terrorist threat has been introduced in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. The document was signed by the governor of the region - Vyacheslav Gladkov. A separate ban on the launch of firecrackers, fireworks and fireworks.

On April 11, a yellow level of threat was introduced in several areas of the Voronezh region bordering on Ukraine, as well as in the Bryansk and Kursk regions. This was done "in connection with possible provocations by Ukrainian nationalists," the governor of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoit, said earlier.

The yellow level of terrorist threat is the second level out of three on the established scale. It is considered "high" if there is confirmed information about the real possibility of committing a terrorist act. This means that checkpoints with the military and police will be set up in Belgorod, Kursk and Bryansk oblasts. Patrols of cities and towns will also be intensified.

