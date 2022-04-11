EU Delegation has returned to Kyiv. PHOTO

The Delegation of the European Union in Ukraine has resumed work in Kyiv.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Twitter of the delegation.

"The EU has returned to Kyiv!" - it is said in the message.

A photo of the head of the mission, Matti Maasikas, raising the EU flag in front of a building in Kyiv has also been published.

