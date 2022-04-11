Occupiers in Melitopol detain businessmen and release them only after "compensation" is paid, - Mayor Fedorov

In the temporarily occupied Melitopol, businessmen are detained massively.

This was stated during a live broadcast by Mayor Ivan Fedorov, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Today entrepreneurs and businessmen are detained massively. They are being searched. And only after some kind of compensation is paid they are released.

Today it is absolutely dangerous for entrepreneurs to be in Melitopol. They are also trying to tax and charge them today", - he emphasized.

Also, according to Fedorov, today the occupiers are "pressuring" former police officers and men in general to join the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces and the "national police".

