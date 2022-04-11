In Eastern direction, 1 enemy attack was repulsed, 92 occupants, 1 tank, 3 artillery systems, and 1 helicopter were destroyed, - OC "East"

Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the aggressor in the area of responsibility of Operational Command "East".

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of OC "East".

The report notes: "On April 11, Russian fascist troops launched 1 attack. Our artillery also fired on concentrations of personnel and equipment. During the fighting our soldiers destroyed: personnel - 92; tanks - 1; IFVs/MICVs - 3; systems - 3; APs - 24; helicopters - 1; UAVs - 3."

