Battle for Donbass is a key moment in the war that will change a lot for everyone, - Iermak

The battle for the Donetsk and Luhansk regions is a key moment in the war that will change many things for everyone.

This was stated by the head of the President`s Office Andrii Iermak in Telegram, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"For Ukraine, it is an opportunity to deny Russia the ability to continue its aggression by defeating their army. And to change the course of hostilities irrevocably.

For the Kremlin, this battle is the only chance for the myth of the power of the military machine continuing to exist. And for some frankly backward political elites it is an opportunity to continue their existence.

For the West, it's also a crucial battle, for our victory depends on the speed of decision-making on weapons. And it is this speed that will be the marker of the effectiveness of the democratic system in the fight against autocracy," he explained.

According to Iermak, the West cannot afford to lose as well as Ukraine.

"For us it is a domestic war. And in the eyes of Western nations it is a war of light with darkness, and they also evaluate the effectiveness of their leaders in these events," the OP head concluded.

