Due to actions of Russian occupants, Kherson Region is on brink of environmental catastrophe, - Denysova

It is about poultry farms, whose employees work under fire, but the poultry are killed on a super-sized scale.

This was stated by Lyudmila Denysova, іnforms Censor.NЕТ

"At one of Europe's largest and most modern chicken egg production facilities, the "Chornobaivska" poultry farm of agricultural holding "Ukrlandfarming" in the Kherson region, about 4 million chickens have already died. As a result of Russian shelling, the power supply was interrupted, leaving the farm without the ability to feed poultry and export finished products. Despite the danger, under the shelling of the occupants the employees of the poultry farm managed to distribute about 90 thousand chickens and more than 1.4 million eggs to the local population and neighboring farms," says ombudsman Lyudmila Denisova.

As for the dead birds, they were buried in an attempt to avoid the danger of bacterial contamination and to protect the underground water and soil from contamination.

"The Russians robbed the enterprise, looting almost all the equipment and personal belongings of the workers. It is not yet possible to resume work at the plant. A deliberate attack, when it is known to cause accidental widespread, long-term and serious damage to the environment, is a war crime under Article 8 of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. I appeal to the UN Commission of Inquiry into human rights violations during the Russian military invasion of Ukraine and the expert mission established by the OSCE participating States under the Moscow Mechanism to take these facts of war crimes and Russian violations of human rights in Ukraine into account," Denysova said in her statement.

