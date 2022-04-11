Occupier's aircraft was shot down on approach to Dnipropetrovsk region, - Head of Regional Council Lukashuk
Ukrainian defenders shot down a plane of the Russian occupiers on the way to Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was stated in Telegram by the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.
"On the approach to Dnipropetrovsk region today an enemy plane was shot down, which was flying from the direction of Donbass. Glory to our military, who protect the skies over Ukraine!" - the message said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password