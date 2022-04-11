Occupier's aircraft was shot down on approach to Dnipropetrovsk region, - Head of Regional Council Lukashuk

Ukrainian defenders shot down a plane of the Russian occupiers on the way to Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was stated in Telegram by the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"On the approach to Dnipropetrovsk region today an enemy plane was shot down, which was flying from the direction of Donbass. Glory to our military, who protect the skies over Ukraine!" - the message said.

